WATCH: Jordan Clarkson back in Manila, to reinforce Gilas

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is finally in Manila to join the Gilas Pilipinas national team for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Clarkson's flight PR103 from Los Angeles arrived in Manila at 5:42 a.m. where he received a warm welcome from fans and NAIA employees.

At 6:01 a.m., the 2021 NBA 6th Man of the Year went straight to the VIP lounge with his entourage. 21 minutes later, Clarkson began to head out of the airport amidst very tight security.

"It’s great, it’s amazing. I think we got a good chance to do some things, hopefully win some games," Clarkson said when asked how it feels to be back in Manila.

He added: "I'm just excited to be with the team again."

Draped in a green jacket and white shoes, Clarkson left in a black Van before 6:30 a.m.

The 6-foot-5 Clarkson, who recently signed an extension with the Utah Jazz, previously suited up for Gilas in 2022 during the World Cup Qualifiers, putting up 25.0 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in two games donning the National team colors.

The 31-year-old Filipino-American produced a career-high in scoring during the 2022-2023 NBA season, posting averages of 20.8 points while also getting 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the 61 games that he played in.

These will be helpful for Gilas as they hope to come out as the best Asian team in the World Cup which will allow them to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Clarkson has 17 days left to familiarize himself with Gilas' plays and his teammates before its first game against the Dominican Republic on August 25 where the Philippines will try to get a win and break the FIBA Basketball attendance record.