Filipinas determinadong humusay pa para sa mga susunod na kompetisyon

Posted at Aug 08 2023 08:32 PM

Determinado ang Philippine women's national football team na Filipinas na mas humusay pa para sa mga susunod na kompetisyon. Sa basketball, dumating na sa bansa si NBA star Jordan Clarkson. Nakasungkit naman ang Gilas Pilipinas ng back-to-back wins sa pocket tournament sa China. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Martes, 8 Agosto 2023

