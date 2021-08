How Margielyn Didal inspired Hidilyn Diaz in quest for Olympic gold

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—She’s no Olympic medalist but she’s an icon.

Despite missing a podium finish in the women’s street skateboarding event, Margielyn Didal endeared herself to sports fans worldwide by staying cheerful amid her falls and misses in the Olympic Games.

But did you know that she was an inspiration to a fellow Olympian, too?

In an interview, Hidilyn Diaz’s sports psychologist Dr. Karen Trinidad said she asked the weightlifter to watch Didal’s match before gearing up for her own competition.

“I let her watch that kasi maganda yung emotions na pinapakita ni Ms. Didal, na kahit nahuhulog siya she’s smiling and then she’s waving, and according din sa pag-aaral when you’re smiling, lumalabas yung confidence mo, nagiging relaxed ka, nagiging komportable ka, and yun yung kailangan niya during that time—for her to be relaxed, and just focus, one lift at a time.” – DZMM TeleRadyo, 2 August 2021