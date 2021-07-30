Home  >  Sports

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

PH athletes tuloy ang laban sa Tokyo Olympics

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2021 08:44 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tuloy-tuloy ang pagpupursige ng mga atletang Pinoy sa kani-kanilang kompetisyon. Wagi naman ng gintong medalya sa Olympics ang American gymnast na si Sunisa Lee, na muntik nang umatras sa laban dahil sa injury at sa kaniyang pamilya. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 30 Hulyo 2021.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog News   TV Patrol   Juvic Pagunsan   EJ Obiena   Carlo Paalam   2020 Olympics   Tokyo Olympics   Japan   Tokyo   Eumir Marcial   Kristina Knott   Caloy Yulo   Sunisa Lee   sports  