Hidilyn Diaz credits mental health group in her Olympic success

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2021 11:02 PM

Athletes training during the pandemic lockdowns have had to look after their mental wellness, alongside their physical conditioning.

Hidilyn Diaz credits her Olympic success to a group which lifted her past her stress and self-doubt. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2021
 
