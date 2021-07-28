Home  >  Sports

PH boxer Petecio advances to Olympic semis; assured of a medal in women's featherweight boxing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2021 10:47 PM

For the first time in its participation in the Olympics, the Philippines is poised to take home more than one medal from the games.

That's after Nesthy Petecio advanced to the semi-finals of the women's featherweight boxing competition. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2021
 
