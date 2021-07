Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz back in PH after historic win in Tokyo

Watch more on iWantTFC

A hero's welcome for the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz as she returns from her spectacular triumph in Tokyo.

President Rodrigo Duterte vowed rewards for Diaz, on top of her promotion as a non-commissioned officer in the Philippine Air Force. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2021

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics