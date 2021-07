Olympics: Team PH coach asymptomatic, in quarantine

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—A coach of the Philippine delegation to the Tokyo Olympics who tested for COVID-19 is now asymptomatic and undergoing quarantine, the Philippine Olympics Committee said Friday.

POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino told Teleradyo the unnamed coach has been turned over to Games organizers.

Tolentino said the coach was isolating at a hotel and would be sent home after testing negative for the disease.

" 'Pag nag-negative, we decided to let him go na paalis na ng Tokyo, para hindi na ma-risk pa ang ating entire Philippine team," he said.

(If he tested negative, we decided to let him go in order not to risk the entire Philippine team.)

Tolentino said those in close contact with the coach had yielded negative COVID-19 result.

"All are good and negative. Natapos na kahapon ang tracing and testing (The tracing and testing was completed yesterday)," he said.

The Tokyo Olympics officially open on Friday, July 23, with the Philippines to be represented by 19 athletes.

