THROWBACK: A queen in the king's sport

Samantha Catantan started fencing when she was 9, and at 17 she brought pride to the Philippines when she won a gold medal in an international foil competition. In this episode of "#NoFilter' the young champion and her family shared how she developed her love for this sport and how she influenced her sisters to do the same. Philippine Fencing Association president Richard Gomez also looks back on how fencing was introduced in the country and encourages all aspiring athletes to keep honing their skills and pursue their dream of making it big in the world of sports.