Home  >  Sports

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Gymnast Carlos Yulo target ang ginto sa floor sa Tokyo Olympics

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 21 2021 07:56 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Matinding sakripisyo ang pinagdaanan ng ilang atleta ng Pilipinas para sa Olympics nang manatili sa ibang bansa para makapagpraktis sa gitna ng pandemya. Isa na rito ang gymnast na si Carlos Yulo, na posibleng higit pa sa 1 medalya ang maiuwi para sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 21 Hulyo 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Olympics   Tokyo Olympics   Carlos Yulo   Hidilyn Diaz   EJ Obiena   TV Patrol   Dyan Castillejo   sports   #Tokyo2020  