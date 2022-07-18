Home  >  Sports

Makasaysayan: Filipinas kampeon sa AFF Women's Championship

Posted at Jul 18 2022 08:14 PM

Nagdiriwang ang Pilipinas dahil nagkampeon at gumawa ng kasaysayan ang Philippine women's national football team o Filipinas sa AFF Women's Championship. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 18 Hulyo 2022

