Pera, pabahay naghihintay sa Pinoy Olympic gold medalists

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2021 08:21 PM

Pera at pabahay ang naghihintay na gantimpala para sa mga atletang Pinoy na makakakuha ng gintong medalya sa Tokyo Olympics. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Martes, 13 Hulyo 2021. 
 

