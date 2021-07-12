Home  >  Sports

Pacquiao, Spence nagkaharap bago ang bakbakan

Posted at Jul 12 2021 07:08 PM

Nagkaharap ang magkatunggaling sina Manny Pacquiao at Errol Spence bago ang kanilang bakbakan. Kahit nagpakita sila ng respeto sa isa't isa, hindi nawala sa 2 kampeon ang kanilang bangis. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 12 Hulyo 2021
