'Reunion training' nina Pacquiao at Roach umabot nang 3 oras

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2021 08:26 PM

Sumabak na agad sa training sa Amerika si People's Champ at Sen. Manny Pacquiao para paghandaan ang kanyang laban kay undefeated welterweight champion Errol Spence. Lalo pang ginanahan si Pacquiao nang makasama muli sa ring ang trainer na si Freddie Roach matapos ang 2 taon. Ayaw naman niya munang magkomento tungkol sa politika. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Martes, 06 Hulyo 2021

