Gilas pinaghahandaan ang Olympic qualifying tournament

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 21 2021 08:28 PM

Malinis na 3-0 ang record ng Gilas sa FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers matapos nilang talunin ulit ang South Korea noong Linggo. Pagkatapos magpakitang-gilas, may haharapin agad na hamon ang Philippine team. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 21 Hunyo 2021

Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Gilas   Gilas Pilipinas   basketball   FIBA   FIBA Asia Cup   Dwight Ramos   Tab Baldwin   Olympic Qualifying Tournament   TV Patrol   Dyan Castillejo  