Golf: Saso on caddie who helped calm her nerves at US Women’s Open — ‘He was the best fit’

Saso talks with caddie Lionel Matichuk during the 75th US Women's Open Championship at Champions Golf Club Jackrabbit Course on December 11, 2020 in Houston. Carmen Mandato, Getty Images/AFP/file

Yuka Saso couldn't have survived an early slip-up at The Olympic Lake Course in San Francisco if it weren't for her caddie, Canadian Lionel Matichuk.

The recent US Women's Open winner from the Philippines spoke to TJ Manotoc, ABS-CBN News North America Bureau chief, about why she thinks Matichuk "was the best fit" as a caddie.

Also, Saso discussed what she does to handle pressure and how she calms down nerves.

Saso battled back from a horrid start to best Japan's Nasa Hataoka in the third hole of a sudden death playoff to win the 76th U.S. Women's Open golf championship at the Olympic Club in San Francisco on Sunday.

With the victory, the 19-year-old Saso became the first Filipino player to win a golf major and announced herself as a new force in the game.

At 19 years, 11 months and 17 days, Saso matched South Korea's Park Inbee to the day as the youngest champion at the women's game's oldest major. — With a report from Reuters