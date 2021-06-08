Home  >  Sports

Golf champ Yuka Saso ibinahagi ang naging susi sa tagumpay

Posted at Jun 08 2021 07:09 PM

Pagkatapos magkampeon sa 2021 U.S. women's open, halos sigurado nang pasok ang Pinay golfer na si Yuka Saso sa Tokyo Olympics. Sa one-on-one interview ng ABS-CBN News, ibinahagi ni Saso ang naging susi sa kaniyang tagumpay. Nagpa-Patrol, TJ Manotoc. TV Patrol, Martes, 8 Hunyo 2021

