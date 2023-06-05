Home  >  Sports

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Alex Eala nasungkit ang ika-3 Int'l Tennis Federation title

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2023 09:02 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nanalo ang 2 Pinoy tennis players sa magkaibang pro tournaments nitong weekend. Nakapagtala si Alex Eala ng panibagong career milestone nang masungkit ang ikatlong International Tennis Federation title. Namayagpag din si Niño Alcantara sa Jakarta, Indonesia. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 5 Hunyo 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   tennis   Alex Eala   Niño Alcantara   International Tennis Federation   Hiroki Moriya  