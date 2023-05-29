Racket sport na padel, big hit sa mga Pinoy
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 29 2023 09:26 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol
- /business/05/29/23/senate-oks-bill-allowing-estate-tax-amnesty-extension
- /news/05/29/23/house-oks-modernization-of-bureau-of-immigration
- /business/05/29/23/senators-ngcp-should-refund-charges-for-unfinished-projects
- /business/05/29/23/house-approves-salt-industry-development-bill
- /video/entertainment/05/29/23/bagong-kanta-ni-jason-marvin-inalmahan-ng-kapatid-ni-moira