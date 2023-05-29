Home  >  Sports

Racket sport na padel, big hit sa mga Pinoy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 29 2023 09:26 PM

Big hit sa mga Pinoy ang kinahiligang racket sport sa Europa na padel. Naengganyo na ring sumabak sa laro ang Cambodia Southeast Asian Games tennis gold medalist na si Niño Alcantara at ibang miyembro ng national tennis team. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 29 Mayo 2023

