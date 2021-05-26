Home  >  Sports

TV Patrol

'Pinoy Sakuragi', magreretiro na sa PBA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2021 08:22 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Pagkatapos ng 16 na taon, iannunsiyo ng binansagang "Pinoy Sakuragi" na si Marc Pingris na magreretiro na siya sa Philippine Basketball Association. Ibinahagi naman ni Thirdy Ravena kung bakit naging madali ang pagdedesisyon na mag-renew ng kontrata sa Japan. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 26 Mayo 2021
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   basketball   Thirdy Ravena   San-en Neophoenix Team   Marc Pingris   PBA   TV Patrol   Dyan Castillejo  