SEA Games: Hidilyn Diaz continues golden streak

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 21 2022 12:39 AM

The Philippines' Golden Girl, Hidilyn Diaz, continues her winning streak as she dominates the weightlifting competition at the 31st Southeast Asian Games. This and other updates from the games from Dyan Castillejo.—The World Tonight, ANC, May 20, 2022
