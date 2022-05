SEA Games: Bata Reyes gets rockstar treatment in Vietnam

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippines pocketed the 9-ball gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, with Johann Chua earning the top prize in the all-Filipino final. But it was billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes who got most of the love at these Games in Vietnam. This report from Dyan Castillejo tells us why.—The World Tonight, ANC, May 19, 2022