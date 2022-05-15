Home  >  Sports

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga Pinoy tuloy ang paghakot ng gold medals sa SEA Games

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 15 2022 07:38 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Patuloy na humahakot ng medalya ang mga atletang Pinoy sa 31st Southeast Asian Games sa Vietnam. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 15 Mayo 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   SEA Games   Southeast Asian Games   Agatha Wong   EJ Obiena   Kim Mangrobang   TV Patrol  