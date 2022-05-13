Pinay SEA Games gold medalist draws strength from ailing father

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The first Filipina gold medalist in the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games hopes to reunite with her father following her victory in Vietnam.

Pencak silat athlete Mary Francine Padios told TeleRadyo on Friday that her father, who is comatose in a hospital in Iloilo, inspired her to do well in the SEA Games.

“Na-car accident 'yung dad ko. Galing po siya sa Iloilo, galing po sa trabaho, pinilit po talaga niyang umuwi kay Mama sa Aklan po. Eh habang, sa pagod din po at sa antok po is nakatulog din po habang nagda-drive. Nakabangga po siya ng bus which is grabe po 'yung pag-crash sa side niya ng car.”

(My dad was in a car accident. He was coming home from work in Iloilo, he wanted to come home to Mama in Aklan. But while driving, perhaps because he was too tired, he fell asleep at the wheel. He hit a bus, which in turn badly hit his side of the car.)

“Kami naman po is parang oh Lord, thank God na kahit ganoon po 'yung impact is buhay pa rin si dad na lumalaban pa rin.”

(So we were like, oh Lord, thank God he is alive despite that impact.)

Padios said her father underwent surgery in January. She said he is recovering well but has yet to wake up.

“Aminado po ako na may times po talaga na kumbaga, nawala po ako sa focus, para pong naapektuhan po talaga ako sa training at naapektuhan po ako na parang, ambigat. Bakit ngayon pa na which is may laro ako?” she said.

(As to how I focused, I have to admit there were times I indeed lost focus, that my training got affected. It felt so heavy. Why did this happen now that I have an upcoming game?)

Padios said pencak silat team head Princess Jacel Kiram allowed her to leave their training bubble for 10 days to see her father.

“Aminado pa rin na parang, ambigat, parang ayoko na rin bumalik sa training. Pero sabi ko na need kong bumalik kasi kailangan namin ‘to, walang tutulong sa 'min kung hindi namin tutulungan sarili din namin.”

“So after nun ng 6 days, 7 days bumalik na agad ako sa training grounds at nag-training at nag-focus po.”

Padios said she hopes her father would regain consciousness soon.

“After ng kailangan tapusin sa Manila, uuwi agad ako sa Aklan at pupunta sa Iloilo para ipakita sa kanya, dahil sana, kung sabihin ko sa kanya na 'Dad, gold medal ako' malay ko or malay ng lahat na baka gumising agad siya.”

“Kasi nga po nandito na 'yung panganay niya, tapos may gold medal pa.”

--TeleRadyo, 13 May 2022