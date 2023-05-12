Home  >  Sports

SEA Games: Gilas men's, women's teams bigo sa kanilang mga laban

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2023 09:18 PM | Updated as of May 12 2023 09:41 PM

Natigil ang ilang laro sa 2023 SEA Games dahil sa lakas ng ulan. Magkasunod namang bigo sa laban ang Gilas sa men at women's basketball. Nagpa-Patrol, Rhea Soco-Neis. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 11 Mayo 2023.

