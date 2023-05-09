Home  >  Sports

Bianca Bustamante panalo sa F1 Academy Race 2

May 09 2023

Nakuha ng Pinay Formula 1 Academy driver na si Bianca Bustamante ang kaniyang unang professional career win matapos manguna sa F1 Academy Race II sa Spain. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Martes, 9 Mayo 2023. 

