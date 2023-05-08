Home  >  Sports

Carlos Yulo snags PH's 16th gold medal at 2023 Southeast Asian Games

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2023 11:48 PM

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo clinched gold at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games to keep the country at the fifth spot in the medal ranking. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 8, 2023
