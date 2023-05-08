Home > Sports Carlos Yulo snags PH's 16th gold medal at 2023 Southeast Asian Games ABS-CBN News Posted at May 08 2023 11:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo clinched gold at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games to keep the country at the fifth spot in the medal ranking. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 8, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight SEA Games Southeast Asian Games Carlos Yulo gymnastics sports /entertainment/05/09/23/john-arcilla-shaina-magdayao-lend-voice-to-anti-piracy-campaign/overseas/05/09/23/uk-coronation-party-draws-to-close-with-volunteer-drive/video/business/05/08/23/philippine-shares-close-lower-at-6600/video/business/05/08/23/ph-unemployment-eases-to-47-pct-in-march/video/news/05/08/23/expert-urges-govt-to-continue-existing-covid-19-measures