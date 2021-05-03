Home  >  Sports

TV Patrol

16 manlalaro sumabak sa women's volleyball nat'l team tryouts sa Subic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2021 07:10 PM | Updated as of May 04 2021 10:06 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Umarangkada ang tryouts sa Subic para mabuo ang national teams ng women's, men's at beach volleyball. Pero may ilang volleyball stars na hindi nakadalo. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 3 Mayo 2021

