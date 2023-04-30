Home > Sports FIBA World Cup draw dinaluhan ng mga bigating personalidad ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 30 2023 08:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Tagumpay ang pag-host ng Pilipinas ng FIBA World Cup draw sa Araneta Coliseum noong Sabado. Star-studded ang event at world-class performances ang ipinamalas ng mga Pinoy. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 30 Abril 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news basketball FIBA FIBA World Cup FIBA World Cup draw Dirk Nowitzki Yao Ming Junmar Fajardo LA Tenorio Catriona Gray Sarah Geronimo Saweetie /video/news/04/30/23/power-interruption-sa-ilang-lugar-sa-visayas-sinisilip/video/news/04/30/23/mga-kilos-protesta-sa-labor-day-kasado-na/video/news/04/30/23/marcos-tumulak-pa-amerika-para-sa-official-visit/video/news/04/30/23/4-nawawala-kasunod-ng-paglubog-ng-yate-sa-palawan/entertainment/04/30/23/trailer-for-action-adventure-film-the-wandering-earth-ii-unveiled