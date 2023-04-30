Home  >  Sports

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

FIBA World Cup draw dinaluhan ng mga bigating personalidad

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 30 2023 08:52 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tagumpay ang pag-host ng Pilipinas ng FIBA World Cup draw sa Araneta Coliseum noong Sabado. Star-studded ang event at world-class performances ang ipinamalas ng mga Pinoy. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 30 Abril 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   basketball   FIBA   FIBA World Cup   FIBA World Cup draw   Dirk Nowitzki   Yao Ming   Junmar Fajardo   LA Tenorio   Catriona Gray   Sarah Geronimo   Saweetie  