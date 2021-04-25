Home  >  Sports

Kai Sotto maglalaro sa national basketball league sa Australia

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 25 2021 07:11 PM

Nakakuha ng ginto sa Asian championships sa Uzbekistan ang weightlifter na si Vanessa Sarno. Big news naman mula sa kampo ni Kai Sotto na maglalaro na siya sa nangungunang liga sa Australia. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 25 Abril 2021

