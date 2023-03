Watch more on iWantTFC

The country’s best and finest boxers take center stage at the Elorde Awards Night at Okada Manila Grand Ballroom sa Parañaque City.

The "Banquet of Champions' paid tribute to Filipino boxing legends including Manny Pacquiao, Nonito Donaire Jr., and Luisito Espinosa.

Also given posthumous awards is the country's boxing matriarch Laura Elorde, the wife of the late great Gabriel "Flash" Elorde, former Southeast Asian Games medalist Roger Fortaleza, and one-time world title challenger Roberto "Toto" Landero.