Home  >  Sports

THROWBACK: Great little guy of the NBA | Sports U

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 12 2021 12:06 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Sa height niya na 5'3", si Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues ang pinakamaliit na player sa kasaysayan ng National Basketball Association. Nakausap ng "Sports U" ang NBA legend at ikinuwento niya kung papaano niya nagawang makipagsabayan sa mga mas matatangkad na players sa basketball. 
Read More:  multimedia   multimedia video   CA Throwback   CA   Throwback   Sports U   Muggsy Bogues   Tyrone Bogues   NBA   National Basketball Association   height   NBA legend   basketball  