Hidilyn Diaz sabay ang training at paghahanda sa kasal

Watch more on iWantTFC

May 3 pinaghahandaan si Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz. Ito ang Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games at kaniyang pagpapakasal. Samantala, may bago namang tagumpay si Pinoy pole vaulter EJ Obiena. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 7 Marso 2022