Petecio, Paalam mataas umano ang tsansang mag-qualify sa Olympics

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2021 08:51 PM

Maganda umano ang tsansa para mag-qualify sa Tokyo Olympics sina Nesthy Petecio at Carlo Paalam, ayon sa Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines. Nakansela ang huling Olympics qualifier sa Paris kaya ibabase na sa rankings ang mga makakasali. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 22 Pebrero 2021

