LeBron James bagong all-time leading scorer sa NBA

Feb 08 2023

Pagkatapos ng halos 4 na dekada, may bago nang all-time leading scorer sa NBA. Naungasan ni LeBron James ang scoring record ni Kareem Abdul-Jabar, at nakapagkamit ng 38,388 career points. Nagpa-Patrol, TJ Manotoc. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 8 Pebrero 2023
 

