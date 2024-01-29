Watch more on iWantTFC

A set of six pairs of sneakers worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan are about to hit the auction block at Sotheby’s New York.

The Air Jordans were worn by the basketball star in the clinching games of his six career NBA championships.

Sotheby’s estimates they will sell for between $7 million and $10 million.

"This is the first time anything like this has ever come into auction," said Brendan Hawkes, Sotheby's specialist in sports and modern collectibles.

The set consists of an Air Jordan VI (1991), Air Jordan VII (1992), Air Jordan VIII (1993), Air Jordan XI (1996), Air Jordan XII (1997), and Air Jordan XIV (1998).

The auction will take place on February 2 in New York. -- Report from Reuters