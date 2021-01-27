Home  >  Sports

THROWBACK: Remembering Kobe Bryant

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2021 02:00 PM

A year after the legendary athlete passed away, celebrate once more the life and legacy of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. Told by veteran sportscaster TJ Manotoc, this #NoFilter episode features stories from an avid memorabilia collector, a basketball enthusiast who lost her arm, and the people of the tenement in Taguig City where a mural of Bryant and his daughter Gianna was painted.
