THROWBACK: Remembering Kobe Bryant

A year after the legendary athlete passed away, celebrate once more the life and legacy of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. Told by veteran sportscaster TJ Manotoc, this #NoFilter episode features stories from an avid memorabilia collector, a basketball enthusiast who lost her arm, and the people of the tenement in Taguig City where a mural of Bryant and his daughter Gianna was painted.