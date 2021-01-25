Home  >  Sports

Manny Pacquiao lalaban ulit sa boxing sa 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2021 07:46 PM

Diretsahang kinumpirma ni People's Champ Manny Pacquiao na sasabak ulit siya sa boxing ngayong 2021, pero sinagot niya ang usap-usapang si American boxer Ryan Garcia ang sunod na makakabakbakan niya. Pinoy pride naman ang hatid nina tennis sensation Alex Eala at mga pambato ng bansa sa Mobile Legends sa kani-kanilang mga kompetisyon abroad. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 25 Enero 2021

