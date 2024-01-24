Home > Sports James, Curry headline US basketball's Olympic player pool Reuters Posted at Jan 24 2024 09:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC LeBron James and Stephen Curry headlined the 41-player pool revealed by USA Basketball on Tuesday in the first step toward assembling a team that will seek gold in the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The pool, from which a 12-member team will be selected, includes 28 players who have represented the United States at an Olympics and/or the FIBA Basketball World Cup and who together have collected 23 Olympic or World Cup gold medals. The United States won a fourth consecutive Olympic title at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and last year finished fourth at the Basketball World Cup. Four-times NBA champion James has not played for Team USA since he won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics while Curry, the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers, has never represented the United States at an Olympics. Stephen Curry: from 'Underrated' to one of the greatest of all time LeBron James makes history anew, becomes first to reach 39,000 points Among the other players on the list are Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Kyrie Irving, as well as Joel Embiid, whose 70 points on Monday set a Philadelphia 76ers' franchise record. The national team will be led by head coach Steve Kerr, who holds the same position with the NBA's Golden State Warriors. Freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe is PH's flag-bearer in Winter Youth Olympic Games Boxing: Eumir Marcial to begin training in US for Paris Olympics PH’s Groseclose places 5th in Winter Youth Olympics’ 500m skating after penalty (Production: Stefan Haskins) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber LeBron James, Stephen Curry, US, Basketball, 2024 Paris Olympics, Olympics, Read More: LeBron James Stephen Curry US Basketball 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics