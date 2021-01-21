THROWBACK: Kid's workout | Sports U

Home  >  Sports

Posted at Jan 22 2021 01:01 AM

Dahil sa lockdown, maraming bata ang kulang sa physical activities dahil hindi makalabas ng bahay. Kaya naman tampok ngayon sa "Sports U" ang ilang tips para mahikayat ang mga bata na mag-exercise kahit nasa bahay. 
