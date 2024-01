NBA: Warriors assistant coach Milojevic dead at 46

Watch more on iWantTFC

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has died, the National Basketball Association (NBA) club said on Wednesday (January 17) after the Belgrade native suffered a heart attack during a team dinner.

The 46-year-old Milojevic was in his third season as an assistant coach with Golden State after helping the team win the 2022 NBA championship.

The Warriors said Milojevic was taken to a Salt Lake City hospital on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner but, despite life-saving efforts, died late Wednesday morning.

"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojevic's sudden passing. This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa," a statement on the Golden State Warriors page on X read.

"The NBA mourns the sudden passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, a beloved colleague and dear friend to so many in the global basketball community," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

"In addition to winning the 2022 NBA championship in his first season with the Warriors and mentoring some of the best players in the world, Dejan had a decorated international playing career and was a distinguished head coach in his native Serbia. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Natasa, their children, Nikola and Masa, and the Warriors organization during this tragic time.”

Earlier, the NBA announced that the Warriors' game at the Utah Jazz scheduled for later on Wednesday had been postponed because of a "medical emergency in the Warriors family" and that a makeup date would be announced at a later time.

Before joining the Warriors, Milojevic spent the 2021 season as head coach of Buducnost in the Adriatic League in Montenegro. Prior to that role, Milojevic was head coach for Mega Basket in Belgrade, Serbia, for eight seasons.

In December 2019, Milojevic was named an assistant coach for the Serbian national team under Igor Kokoskov.

Milojevic also enjoyed a 14-year international playing career and was named the Adriatic League Most Valuable Player three times (2004-06).

