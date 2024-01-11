Female referees to make history at Asian Cup in Qatar

Watch more on iWantTFC

Among the roster for the latest edition of the tournament are Australia's Kate Jacewicz and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita, who was involved during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In all, five female officials will take part in the Asian Cup.

“I have always seen myself as just a football person within football," Jacewicz said when asked about breaking down barriers.

"I started playing with the boys because there wasn’t a lot of women’s teams so therefore I then transitioned into whistling men’s or boy’s football, so I have never really seen it as a gender thing. It is just a game, it is 90 minutes, it is 11 v 11, it is very similar."

All officials were put through their paces during a training session at the Qatar Sports Club on Wednesday, ahead of the tournament's opening match on Friday between Qatar and Lebanon.

That will be officiated by Iran's Alireza Faghani.

- Report from Reuters