EJ Obiena ooperahan sa tuhod sa Germany

Ooperahan ang kaliwang tuhod ng Pinoy pole vaulter na si EJ Obiena matapos bahagyang sumakit kasunod ng ensayo. Sa gitna naman ng isyu sa pagitan niya at ng Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, ilang Pinoy ang nagmalasakit at nagbigay ng tulong pinansiyal kay Obiena. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Martes, 11 Enero 2022