Tiger Woods announces end of longtime partnership with Nike

Reuters
Posted at Jan 09 2024 07:54 AM

Tiger Woods, who has worn Nike apparel since first signing with the company in 1996, has parted ways with the sportswear giant, the 15-times major champion said on Monday (January 8) in a social media post.

Woods had been a brand ambassador for Nike since 1996 when, as a 20-year-old, he signed a five-year, $40 million contract upon turning pro in what was the start of one of the most lucrative endorsement deals in sports history.

The 48-year-old Woods, who returned to competition late last November after a seven-month injury layoff, ended his statement with "See you in LA!', which suggests he is planning on playing the Feb. 15-18 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Woods signed multiple deals with Nike over his remarkable career, most recently a 10-year pact in 2013 that was worth a reported $200 million.

Nike also confirmed the ending of the partnership with its own social media post that showed Woods flashing his trademark fist pump and final-round red top along with the words: "It was a hell of a round, Tiger."

(Production: Andrew Ragg, Conal Quinn)