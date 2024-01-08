Tiger Woods announces end of longtime partnership with Nike

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tiger Woods, who has worn Nike apparel since first signing with the company in 1996, has parted ways with the sportswear giant, the 15-times major champion said on Monday (January 8) in a social media post.

Woods had been a brand ambassador for Nike since 1996 when, as a 20-year-old, he signed a five-year, $40 million contract upon turning pro in what was the start of one of the most lucrative endorsement deals in sports history.

The 48-year-old Woods, who returned to competition late last November after a seven-month injury layoff, ended his statement with "See you in LA!', which suggests he is planning on playing the Feb. 15-18 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Woods signed multiple deals with Nike over his remarkable career, most recently a 10-year pact in 2013 that was worth a reported $200 million.

Nike also confirmed the ending of the partnership with its own social media post that showed Woods flashing his trademark fist pump and final-round red top along with the words: "It was a hell of a round, Tiger."

