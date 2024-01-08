Home  >  Sports

EJ Obiena puspusan ang training para sa Paris Olympics

Jan 08 2024

Matapos ang matagumpay na 2023, ginto naman sa 2024 Paris Olympics ang target ni world no. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena. Puspusan ngayon ang kaniyang training sa Italy para paghandaan ang pagsabak sa Summer Games sa Hulyo. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 8 Enero 2024

