EJ Obiena puspusan ang training para sa Paris Olympics ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 08 2024 09:25 PM Matapos ang matagumpay na 2023, ginto naman sa 2024 Paris Olympics ang target ni world no. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena. Puspusan ngayon ang kaniyang training sa Italy para paghandaan ang pagsabak sa Summer Games sa Hulyo. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 8 Enero 2024