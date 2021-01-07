THROWBACK: Sweep 16 | Sports U

Home  >  Sports

Posted at Jan 08 2021 07:07 AM

Gumawa ng kasaysayan ang Ateneo Blue Eagles matapos nilang ma-sweep ang UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament. Pinadapa ng Blue Eagles sa finals ang UST Growling Tigers para makuha ang kanilang ika-11 UAAP men's basketball title. Balikan natin ang historic run ng Ateneo Blue Eagles sa Sports U.
