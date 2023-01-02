Home  >  Sports

Manny Pacquiao inanunsiyo ang muling pagsabak sa boxing ngayong 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 02 2023 09:56 PM

Sinalubong ni "People's Champ" Manny Pacquiao ang Bagong Taon sa Japan. Inanunsiyo rin niya ang muling pagsabak sa ring. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 2 Enero 2023

