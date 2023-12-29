Gaza child pulled out alive from rubble after deadly Israeli airstrike

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sensitive material: This video may offend or disturb.



A young child was pulled out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Thursday after a deadly airstrike in Rafah.

Rescuers carried the little girl away from the rubble and rushed her to Kuwaiti hospital amid chaotic scenes.

It happened after an Israeli air strike on Thursday killed 20 Palestinians and wounded 55 in Rafah, a major town near Gaza's southern border with Egypt, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said.

The building that was hit was housing displaced civilians, according to local medics and residents.

Palestinian health ministry said that the toll of Palestinians killed in the war so far to 21,320 - nearly 1 percent of Gaza's population. Thousands more dead are feared to be buried or lost in the ruins.

(Production: Fadi Shana, Roleen Tafakji)