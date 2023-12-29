Home > Overseas Gaza child pulled out alive from rubble after deadly Israeli airstrike Reuters Posted at Dec 29 2023 09:46 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sensitive material: This video may offend or disturb. A young child was pulled out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Thursday after a deadly airstrike in Rafah. Rescuers carried the little girl away from the rubble and rushed her to Kuwaiti hospital amid chaotic scenes. It happened after an Israeli air strike on Thursday killed 20 Palestinians and wounded 55 in Rafah, a major town near Gaza's southern border with Egypt, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said. The building that was hit was housing displaced civilians, according to local medics and residents. Palestinian health ministry said that the toll of Palestinians killed in the war so far to 21,320 - nearly 1 percent of Gaza's population. Thousands more dead are feared to be buried or lost in the ruins. Israel PM says no peace until Hamas destroyed Displaced by war, Gaza mother gives birth to quadruplets (Production: Fadi Shana, Roleen Tafakji) Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, ANC promo Read More: US Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza war