Bumpy landing for plane at London airport during storm

Reuters

Posted at Dec 29 2023 09:15 AM

A plane made a bumpy landing at London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, as Storm Gerrit caused heavy winds to batter parts of the UK.

The storm caused travel disruption and damaged houses and cars in some places, with emergency services working to clear the affected areas.

