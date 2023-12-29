Home > Overseas Bumpy landing for plane at London airport during storm Reuters Posted at Dec 29 2023 09:15 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A plane made a bumpy landing at London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, as Storm Gerrit caused heavy winds to batter parts of the UK. The storm caused travel disruption and damaged houses and cars in some places, with emergency services working to clear the affected areas. (Production: Vinaya K, Jeevan Ravindran) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber UK, Britain, bumpy landing, storm, turbulence, ANC, ANC promo Read More: UK Britain bumpy landing storm turbulence