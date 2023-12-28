China says it won't turn a blind eye to Philippines' 'provocations'

Watch more on iWantTFC

China on Thursday (December 28) said it will not turn a blind eye to repeated "provocations and harassment" by the Philippines, amid heightened tensions over a spate of run-ins in the West Philippine Sea.

At a news conference, Wu Qian, a spokesperson at the defense ministry said the China Coast Guard took necessary enforcement measures which were justified and legitimate.

Calling the accusations "purely false hype," Wu Qian, a ministry spokesperson, said the Philippine side insisted on sending vessels to "intrude into" waters near a disputed shoal and "proactively rammed" a Chinese Coast Guard vessel.

Manila earlier this month accused the Chinese coastguard and maritime militia of repeatedly firing water cannons at its resupply boats, causing "serious engine damage" to one, and "deliberately" ramming another.

Relations soured between the two neighbors over the West Philippine Sea under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with Manila pivoting back to the United States, which supports the Southeast Asian nation in its maritime disputes with China. —Report from Reuters